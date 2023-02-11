IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Brett Favre files defamation lawsuits over Mississippi welfare scandal

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Florida scraps plan to question student athletes on menstruation

    01:21

  • NFL previews safety protocols for Super Bowl after Damar Hamlin injury

    01:59

  • Rihanna shares preparation for Super Bowl halftime show

    01:20

  • U.S. figure skaters still wait for Olympic medals one year later

    05:07

  • Kid reporter surprised with Super Bowl tickets

    02:20

  • Lakers fans reflect on Lebron James capturing NBA's career scoring record

    01:34

  • Philadelphia Eagles player accused of rape and kidnapping

    01:20

  • Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announces his retirement ‘for good’

    04:49

  • Eagles fans celebrate NFC Championship win over 49ers

    00:35

  • Mikaela Shiffrin breaks all-time women’s Alpine skiing World Cup record

    01:44

  • Soccer player Anton Walkes killed in Florida boat crash

    01:43

  • Pro wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car crash

    02:02

  • Biden welcomes Golden State Warriors to celebrate 2022 NBA championship

    01:30

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner appears at MLK Day march in Phoenix

    00:24

  • University of Georgia football player and staffer killed in crash days after championship win

    02:00

  • Texas high school football players hospitalized after workout

    01:25

  • Damar Hamlin tweets that he's undergoing more tests, making progress

    02:36

  • Hamlin released from Ohio ICU, moved to Buffalo hospital

    03:55

  • Doctors: Hamlin breathing without aid, talking with teammates

    02:36

NBC News NOW

Brett Favre files defamation lawsuits over Mississippi welfare scandal

03:55

Former NFL player Brett Favre is filing separate defamation lawsuits against Mississippi’s state auditor in addition to two talk show hosts. NBC’S Ken Dilanian has the latest details in the welfare scandal involving the star quarterback. Feb. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Brett Favre files defamation lawsuits over Mississippi welfare scandal

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Florida scraps plan to question student athletes on menstruation

    01:21

  • NFL previews safety protocols for Super Bowl after Damar Hamlin injury

    01:59

  • Rihanna shares preparation for Super Bowl halftime show

    01:20

  • U.S. figure skaters still wait for Olympic medals one year later

    05:07

  • Kid reporter surprised with Super Bowl tickets

    02:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All