Brian Laundrie's parents motion to dismiss Petito's civil lawsuit
03:10
Brian Laundrie's parents motioned to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito's parents earlier this month in Florida that alleged the Laundrie's knew their son had killed Petito. The motion to dismiss the suit claims Brian's parents had "fundamental constitutional rights to silence." April 1, 2022
