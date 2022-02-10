Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for a second time
00:23
The British Royal family has announced that Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating for a second time after also contracting the virus in March 2020. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez has the details. Feb. 10, 2022
