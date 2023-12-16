IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    British boy who went missing in 2017 found in Southern France

British boy who went missing in 2017 found in Southern France

A boy from Manchester, U.K., who went missing in 2017 when he was 11-years-old, was mysteriously found in Southern France. The now 17-year-old told authorities that his mother and grandfather took him to live in nomadic communities in France. They are now wanted in connection to his disappearance. Dec. 16, 2023

    British boy who went missing in 2017 found in Southern France

