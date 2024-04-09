IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
British man runs nearly 10,000 miles along the length of Africa
April 9, 202402:14

    British man runs nearly 10,000 miles along the length of Africa

British man runs nearly 10,000 miles along the length of Africa

02:14

It took less than a year for a British man to run the length of Africa, almost 10,000 miles. NBC’s Matt Bradley shares the moment he crossed the finish line.April 9, 2024

    British man runs nearly 10,000 miles along the length of Africa

