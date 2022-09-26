IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
British pound hits all-time low against U.S. dollar

02:43

The Dow Jones officially has closed in a bear market just as the British pound hits an all-time low against the U.S. dollar as one pound now equals roughly $1.07. NBC News’ Brian Cheung reports.Sept. 26, 2022

