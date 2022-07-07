IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns amid scandal, wave of party resignations

    03:59

  • Abortion trigger ban goes into effect in Mississippi, forcing state’s only clinic to close

    02:34

  • Brittney Griner trial resumes in Moscow amid calls for Biden to secure release

    06:22

  • Highland Park mass shooting suspect admits to July Fourth parade shooting

    05:06
  • Now Playing

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces resignation

    03:36
  • UP NEXT

    How a Minnesota summer camp provides safe haven for LGBTQ+ teens

    03:14

  • U.K. Prime Minister Johnson battles to stay in power as cabinet members resign

    03:12

  • U.N. report: Worldwide hunger surged in 2021

    03:06

  • TikTok of California woman receiving bar exam results goes viral  

    02:40

  • FBI and MI5 raise alarm over Chinese spying

    03:42

  • Former 'Cheer' star sentenced to 12 years in prison for child sex crimes

    00:18

  • Biden speaks with Brittney Griner's wife about her release from Russian jail

    04:44

  • Gunman found guilty in Nipsey Hussle's murder, faces life in prison

    00:17

  • ‘Almost complete turnover’ of senior leadership from WH press operations

    02:03

  • President Biden plans to spend more time with voters this summer, WH says

    02:06

  • Democratic primary ‘would be a free for all’ if Biden chooses not to run, panel says

    08:47

  • Boris Johnson’s government collapses amidst record number of resignations

    00:38

  • ‘It’s going to take a village’ to ensure women can receive abortions across state lines, Rep. Chu says

    06:37

  • Police had eyes on Uvalde shooter but waited for permission to fire, report reveals

    01:56

  • Biden highlights rescued pensions for millions of American workers, retirees

    05:17

NBC News NOW

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces resignation

03:36

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation amid a wave of scandals and party resignations, saying he will remain as prime minister until a new leader is chosen.July 7, 2022

  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns amid scandal, wave of party resignations

    03:59

  • Abortion trigger ban goes into effect in Mississippi, forcing state’s only clinic to close

    02:34

  • Brittney Griner trial resumes in Moscow amid calls for Biden to secure release

    06:22

  • Highland Park mass shooting suspect admits to July Fourth parade shooting

    05:06
  • Now Playing

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces resignation

    03:36
  • UP NEXT

    How a Minnesota summer camp provides safe haven for LGBTQ+ teens

    03:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All