NBC News NOW

British Prime Minister Liz Truss faces growing pressure to resign

04:32

British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government is facing severe pressure following the resignation of the country’s Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, leading to more calls for the prime minister to step down after just six weeks on the job. Sky News’ Wilfred Frost breaks down why Braverman resigned and how it could impact Liz Truss’ tenure as prime minister. Oct. 20, 2022

