British soccer star Marcus Rashford convinces U.K. government to extend meal program for children in need03:08
British soccer star Marcus Rashford has successfully convinced Parliament to extend a meal voucher program that helps feed over a million impoverished children. His work began when England entered its first Covid-19 lockdown and closed schools. Rashford launched an online campaign to persuade the government to continue to offer free school lunches to kids in need, which eventually caught the ear of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.