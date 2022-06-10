IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested after trying to crash her wedding

Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested after trying to crash her wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has been charged with four misdemeanors after being arrested at her Los Angeles home while trying to gate-crash her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday. Spears and Allen were previously married for 55 hours following a ceremony in Las Vegas in 2004. June 10, 2022

