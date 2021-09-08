IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Britney Spears’ father petitions to end conservatorship after 13 years

04:29

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has filed a petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court to end his role of conservator of her estate after 13 years, his lawyers saying he believes his daughter is entitled to have the court “seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.” NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains how the petition could impact Spears’ conservatorship. Sept. 8, 2021

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All