Britney Spears slams Justin Timberlake after comments at his concert

One year later, Ohio families facing lasting impacts from toxic train derailment05:24
Blackouts and natural gas shutoffs are a 'wake-up call' on U.S. power grid04:05
- Now Playing
Britney Spears slams Justin Timberlake after comments at his concert03:33
- UP NEXT
Universal Music Group threatens to pull songs from top artists on TikTok02:48
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting02:23
Florida judge dismisses Disney's lawsuit against DeSantis04:21
Israel accused of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza05:15
How the Federal Reserve tries to balance employment and inflation as the U.S. central bank03:25
Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package04:19
Supporters explain why Trump still gets their vote05:30
Dunkin' Donuts facing lawsuit over charging extra for alternative milks04:03
Attorney General Garland to undergo back surgery00:34
FBI arrests man who allegedly threatened to bomb Massachusetts synagogue01:18
Alex Murdaugh denied new murder trial after jury tampering allegations04:22
Swimmer Lia Thomas challenging new rules that ban trans women from top competitions03:07
U.N.'s top court tells Israel to stop Gaza killings, stops short of ordering cease-fire03:05
Families of trans children speak out following new laws blocking gender-affirming care04:42
Houthi missile strike ignites oil tanker in Gulf of Aden sending crew in lifeboats03:25
Microsoft CEO responds to Taylor Swift deepfakes04:24
How party delegates decide nominees for president after caucuses and primaries04:35
One year later, Ohio families facing lasting impacts from toxic train derailment05:24
Blackouts and natural gas shutoffs are a 'wake-up call' on U.S. power grid04:05
- Now Playing
Britney Spears slams Justin Timberlake after comments at his concert03:33
- UP NEXT
Universal Music Group threatens to pull songs from top artists on TikTok02:48
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting02:23
Florida judge dismisses Disney's lawsuit against DeSantis04:21
Play All