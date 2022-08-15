IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jury selection begins in R. Kelly's federal trial on child sex abuse videos

    03:41
  • Now Playing

    Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug charge conviction

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Transgender man speaks out about his abortion experience

    04:59

  • Police, Muslim community praise cooperation as suspect charged with murders of two Muslim men

    04:02

  • Trump says he pleaded the Fifth during deposition for New York attorney general's civil investigation

    03:17

  • Ashton Kutcher reveals rare disease left him unable to see, hear, walk for a year 

    00:22

  • Wisconsin GOP primary for governor remains close as candidates react to FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago

    03:17

  • Serena Williams announces she will retire from tennis after U.S. Open

    02:16

  • Small businesses, digital designers make millions in metaverse

    03:38

  • Biden signs bill to boost competition in global computer chip production

    02:12

  • Petito family files wrongful death lawsuit against Moab police

    00:21

  • Search continues after Cuban oil facility fire leaves 1 dead, multiple missing

    03:12

  • Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

    04:24

  • New York state Senator John Liu speaks out after racist voicemail

    05:08

  • Outrage grows over some coffee shops' non-dairy milk surcharges

    03:38

  • Louisiana abortion ban blocked and reinstated amid tense legal challenge

    05:46

  • FBI Dir. Wray questioned on Jan. 6, threats from China and whistleblowers in Senate hearing

    02:29

  • Justice Department charges four Louisville officers over Breonna Taylor's death

    01:50

  • Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by federal grand jury in Jan. 6 probe

    02:46

  • 400 migrant families reunited after being separated while crossing illegally into the U.S.

    01:37

NBC News NOW

Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug charge conviction

03:04

WNBA star Brittney Griner is appealing her conviction in a Russian court nearly two weeks after she was sentenced to nine years in jail on drug charges. NBC News' Kelly Cobiella reports on how long the appeal process could take and whether a prisoner swap is still a possibility. Aug. 15, 2022

  • Jury selection begins in R. Kelly's federal trial on child sex abuse videos

    03:41
  • Now Playing

    Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug charge conviction

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Transgender man speaks out about his abortion experience

    04:59

  • Police, Muslim community praise cooperation as suspect charged with murders of two Muslim men

    04:02

  • Trump says he pleaded the Fifth during deposition for New York attorney general's civil investigation

    03:17

  • Ashton Kutcher reveals rare disease left him unable to see, hear, walk for a year 

    00:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All