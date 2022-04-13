IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Brittney Griner's detention in Russia raises questions about political leverage 

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: iPhone app leads police to 9-year-old taken by carjacker

    01:51

  • Oklahoma governor signs new law criminalizing abortions

    02:33

  • Officials name person of interest in NYC subway attack

    03:57

  • Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children

    03:54

  • Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children

    03:54

  • Biden calls Putin a ‘dictator’ who ‘commits genocide’

    00:57

  • Biden announces emergency waiver to allow sale of certain ethanol-blended gasoline this summer

    01:57

  • Ukrainian woman shares story of surviving Russian kidnapping and sexual assault

    03:24

  • Manhunt underway for Brooklyn subway shooting suspect, at least 21 injured

    05:52

  • Biden 'praying for those who were injured' in Brooklyn subway station shooting

    00:52

  • Disney says ‘equality matters deeply to us’ after heir comes out as transgender

    01:45

  • Ex-Ohio doctor accused of speeding up deaths of patients with fentanyl

    01:38

  • Jury convicts former police officer over role in Capitol riot

    01:07

  • Local schools told to shelter-in-place after shooting at Brooklyn subway station

    04:16

  • Former Virginia police officer found guilty on six counts for role in Capitol riot

    00:32

  • Closing arguments conclude in trial of Ohio doctor accused of killing 14 patients

    02:34

  • Biden announces new restrictions on 'ghost guns'

    03:59

  • Rivals Macron and Le Pen go head-to-head in French presidential election rematch

    02:22

  • Actor Sam Elliott apologizes for controversial comments about 'Power of the Dog'

    03:58

NBC News NOW

Brittney Griner's detention in Russia raises questions about political leverage 

03:12

WNBA star Brittney Griner is still being held by authorities in Russia over charges of smuggling cannabis oil into the country earlier this year. Individuals like Griner are often held for political leverage, including removal of sanctions or an exchange of citizens.April 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Brittney Griner's detention in Russia raises questions about political leverage 

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: iPhone app leads police to 9-year-old taken by carjacker

    01:51

  • Oklahoma governor signs new law criminalizing abortions

    02:33

  • Officials name person of interest in NYC subway attack

    03:57

  • Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children

    03:54

  • Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children

    03:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All