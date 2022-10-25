IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Brittney Griner’s legal team appeals her nine-year sentence in a Russian prison

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s legal team was back in a Moscow court room Tuesday morning to appeal her nine-year prison sentence after the Olympic gold medalist was convicted of drug related charges. NBC News’ Matt Bodner breaks down what Griner’s legal team are arguing and when a decision on the appeal could be expected. Oct. 25, 2022

