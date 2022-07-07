IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Highland Park shooting suspect’s confession could impact investigation

  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns amid scandal, wave of party resignations

  • Abortion trigger ban goes into effect in Mississippi, forcing state’s only clinic to close

    Brittney Griner trial resumes in Moscow amid calls for Biden to secure release

    Highland Park mass shooting suspect admits to July Fourth parade shooting

  • How a Minnesota summer camp provides safe haven for LGBTQ+ teens

  • Illinois Congresswoman reacts to ‘tragic,’ ‘devastating’ Highland Park mass shooting

  • ‘No more running’: Mother describes how toddler reacted to Highland Park mass shooting

  • Biden to push ‘American Rescue Plan’ during trip to Cleveland

  • Grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Sen. Graham and other Trump legal team members

  • Democrats call for more action on gun safety after Highland Park mass shooting

  • Police charge suspected gunman in Highland Park July Fourth parade mass shooting

  • U.S. finds Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ‘likely’ killed by Israeli troops

  • What’s next for the investigation into the deadly Highland Park July Fourth parade shooting?

  • Family of Jayland Walker call for police reform following fatal police shooting

  • Protests erupt after Akron police release footage of fatal Jayland Walker shooting

  • How can police prevent shootings at large gatherings?

  • Biden urges Americans to vote to combat gun violence after deadly July Fourth shooting

  • Doctors see spike in vasectomies in wake of Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade

  • At least 19 killed, dozens injured after Russian missiles hit residential area in Ukraine

NBC News NOW

Brittney Griner trial resumes in Moscow amid calls for Biden to secure release

As the trial for WNBA star Brittney Griner continues in a Russian court, a rally was held in Phoenix calling on President Biden to secure her release from prison. NBC News’ Matt Bodner and Maura Barrett have the details. July 7, 2022

