NBC News NOW

Broadway closes several shows that tell stories of diverse cultures

03:38

This coming weekend, six Broadway shows will take the stage for the last time with several others expected to close later this month. NBC’s Joe Fryer takes a closer look at how many of these shows that emerged following the pandemic portray stories from diverse cultures. Jan. 13, 2023

