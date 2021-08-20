Broadway star Leslie Odom, Jr. highlights the resilience of small businesses during Covid pandemic
During the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of small businesses were forced to close their doors, but minority-owned businesses were hit harder than those owned by white people. NBC News’ Joe Fryer spoke with Broadway star Leslie Odom, Jr. about teaming up with Wells Fargo to share how a diverse group of small businesses across the country continued serving their communities throughout the pandemic. Aug. 20, 2021