17 killed, more than 60 injured in Bronx apartment fire
17 people are dead and more than 60 are injured after an apartment building fire in the Bronx. Officials say the first started because of a malfunctioning space heater. It is the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990. Jan. 10, 2022
