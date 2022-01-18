IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bronx gas explosion leads to fire, partial building collapse
Bronx gas explosion leads to fire, partial building collapse00:21
Firefighters are responding to a gas explosion at a Bronx apartment building that lead to a fire and a partial collapse. At least seven people are hurt.Jan. 18, 2022
