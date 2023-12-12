Bronx six-story apartment building partially collapses

- Now Playing
Bronx six-story apartment building partially collapses02:49
- UP NEXT
Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash01:59
Deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee kills at least 6, hospitalizes dozens02:16
Las Vegas police detail murder-suicide that included children01:39
Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure02:24
Harvard faculty voice support for embattled president01:21
Air Force finds Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira acted alone02:02
'It's a hate crime': Minneapolis friends mourn murdered transgender woman01:51
Baseball star Shohei Ohtani signs $700M deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers03:48
WATCH: Chihuahua runs along busy highway as motorists shield it from traffic02:45
Suspect arrested in attack on elderly Jewish couple near L.A. synagogue02:45
Person of interest in custody in the killing of Detroit synagogue leader00:57
Beachgoers stunned after 52-foot fin whale washes ashore in California02:18
UPenn students say president resigning does ‘alleviate’ some hurt01:52
Many Americans impacted by widespread drug shortages02:20
Gen Z and millennials visit libraries at higher rates than older generations03:55
Abercrombie and Fitch makes major comeback ahead of 2023 holiday season05:35
Native Americans victimized by massive insurance scheme in Arizona04:16
How the Israel-Hamas war is impacting Art Basel01:49
17-year-old Michigan mass shooter given multiple life sentences03:04
- Now Playing
Bronx six-story apartment building partially collapses02:49
- UP NEXT
Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash01:59
Deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee kills at least 6, hospitalizes dozens02:16
Las Vegas police detail murder-suicide that included children01:39
Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure02:24
Harvard faculty voice support for embattled president01:21
Play All