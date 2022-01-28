IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Brooklyn charter school teachers call for better Covid protocols and remote learning learning options

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans zero in on receptacles used for ballots ahead of midterm elections

    02:19

  • Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure speech in city

    02:40

  • White House prioritizing ‘socially vulnerable’ communities for masks and Covid tests

    04:27

  • ‘Good to Know’ headlines: Nissan recalls some Rogue SUVs and Apple issues safety advice for AirTags

    02:12

  • Explainer: How British lawmakers can oust a prime minister

    02:48

  • Antisemitism on the rise in the U.S.

    08:44

  • A look into music streaming platforms as Neil Young pulls music from Spotify

    05:07

  • Michael Avenatti cross-examines former client Stormy Daniels

    02:24

  • More than 30 million Americans are under winter storm watches

    02:06

  • Coast Guard calls off search for survivors of capsized boat off the coast of Florida

    02:28

  • Woman found and returned lost letter written by a Holocaust survivor in 1945

    02:11

  • No arrests in the shooting of a Black man, his family now demands answers 

    03:16

  • Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?: A look at Biden's likely Supreme Court short-lister

    02:26

  • Texas scientists develop a patent-free Covid vaccine

    06:01

  • Resident of Louisiana's ‘Cancer Alley’ describes community’s struggles, new anti-pollution commitments

    04:54

  • EPA administrator gives update on commitment to curbing pollution in communities of color

    06:15

  • What does Justice Breyer's retirement mean for fight over abortion rights?

    01:53

  • Justice Breyer's retirement could impact Democrats in midterm elections

    03:13

  • Washington state police searching for escaped juvenile felons

    00:23

NBC News NOW

Brooklyn charter school teachers call for better Covid protocols and remote learning learning options

04:22

NBC News’ Maura Barrett speaks to teachers and students at Brooklyn’s Aspire Middle School about an ongoing battle over Covid safety in the classroom.Jan. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Brooklyn charter school teachers call for better Covid protocols and remote learning learning options

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans zero in on receptacles used for ballots ahead of midterm elections

    02:19

  • Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure speech in city

    02:40

  • White House prioritizing ‘socially vulnerable’ communities for masks and Covid tests

    04:27

  • ‘Good to Know’ headlines: Nissan recalls some Rogue SUVs and Apple issues safety advice for AirTags

    02:12

  • Explainer: How British lawmakers can oust a prime minister

    02:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All