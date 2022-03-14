IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Partisan local officials spark concerns over 'insider' threats to elections

    03:01
  • Now Playing

    Brother of Jussie Smollett says actor is being held in jail psych ward

    00:17
  • UP NEXT

    Chinese technology manufacturing hub on lockdown amid rising Covid cases

    01:58

  • White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine

    04:57

  • How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters

    03:32

  • Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion

    04:19

  • Chicago public schools to drop classroom mask mandate

    04:52

  • Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say

    04:47

  • Former Russian foreign minister speaks on Ukraine invasion

    08:19

  • Watch: Stolen 60ft yacht smashing into other luxury boats

    00:21

  • Why doesn't Ukraine have nuclear weapons?

    09:50

  • West Point cadets hospitalized after fentanyl overdose while on spring break

    03:00

  • Ring camera captures robbers posing as candy vendors

    02:15

  • Court temporarily halts Texas from investigating families of transgender youth

    02:34

  • Book recommendations with Trymaine Lee

    04:17

  • Global space relations jeopardized by Russian invasion of Ukraine

    04:31

  • Explaining Russia’s use of letter Z as pro-war symbol

    03:14

  • Technical malfunction leads to Indian missile launch into Pakistan

    00:24

  • Congress passes $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund government until September

    02:20

  • Commemorating two years since Covid declared global pandemic

    04:51

NBC News NOW

Brother of Jussie Smollett says actor is being held in jail psych ward

00:17

The brother of Jussie Smollett took to Instagram to announce that the actor is reportedly being held in a jail psych ward after being "falsely labeled as a risk of self-harm."March 14, 2022

  • Partisan local officials spark concerns over 'insider' threats to elections

    03:01
  • Now Playing

    Brother of Jussie Smollett says actor is being held in jail psych ward

    00:17
  • UP NEXT

    Chinese technology manufacturing hub on lockdown amid rising Covid cases

    01:58

  • White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine

    04:57

  • How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters

    03:32

  • Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion

    04:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All