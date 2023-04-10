IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Brothers battle rare congenital heart defects

NBC News NOW

Brothers battle rare congenital heart defects

02:41

NBC’s Dr. Akshay Syal shares the story of two young brothers battling rare congenital heart defects and explains how they rely on one another as they undergo treatment together. April 10, 2023

