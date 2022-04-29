IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Bucha deals with massive task of burying the dead

05:05

In the city of Bucha, workers are dealing with the task of burying and identifying the dead after attacks by Russian soldiers occupying the region, which are now being called war crimes. Hear from two American veterans who are volunteering in the city on their own accord to help handle the victims of the war. April 29, 2022

