    Second arrest made in fatal NYC gay bar robberies

    02:38

  • In their own words: Trans teens say they want more autonomy

    02:13

  • Peppermint on the importance of Transgender Day of Visibility

    05:09

  • Disney move could limit scope of DeSantis' takeover attempt

    01:42

  • ‘Drag and Donuts’ event canceled at Florida school after pushback from parents

    01:54

  • West Texas A&M students protest drag show cancellation

    02:30

  • Grindr joins push to distribute free at-home HIV tests

    02:13

  • Missouri attorney general to restrict transgender care for minors

    01:57

  • Protesters and supporters face off at NYC Drag Story Hour

    01:15

  • Flashback: PFLAG founder Jeanne Manford on NBC's 'TODAY' in 1978

    10:11

  • GOP-led states push to restrict gender-affirming care for trans youth

    05:12

  • New York City gay bar deaths classified as homicides

    01:49

  • Tennessee drag queens vow to defy performance ban

    01:51

  • Transgender Minnesota powerlifter wins discrimination lawsuit

    01:20

  • Mississippi governor signs bill blocking treatment for transgender minors

    01:41

  • Tennessee governor appears dressed in drag in old photo as anti-drag bill moves forward

    03:14

  • Florida students protest DeSantis' education changes

    01:14

  • Accused Club Q gunman will stand trial

    02:32

NBC News NOW

Bud Light partnership with trans influencer sparks online protests

02:00

Bud Light is facing backlash over its partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote the beer during Bud Light’s March Madness contest. NBC’s Jay Valle has more on why consumers are taking to social media to post videos of them dumping out and destroying their signature blue cans. April 5, 2023

