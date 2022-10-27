IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Basketball rising star Jeremiah Armstead brings boundless determination to Fisk University

    01:34

  • ADHD medication shortage impacting families across U.S.

    01:39

  • RSV infections overwhelm U.S. hospitals

    01:42

  • Family of St. Louis school shooter had police remove gun from home months before attack

    01:44

  • Wisconsin man who killed 6 people at Christmas parade found guilty on 76 charges

    01:38

  • Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies new abortion pressure allegation

    04:03

  • Trump's attorneys accept subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

    00:32

  • Union representing 6,000 rail workers votes against labor deal

    00:59

  • Iowa woman claims her serial killer father murdered dozens

    01:44

  • Family of St. Louis school shooter worked to remove gun from home

    02:25

  • Former North Carolina nurse charged with murdering patients

    01:21

  • Indiana investigators identify 5-year-old found dead in suitcase

    03:40

  • Florida teen captures 28 snakes to win 2022 Python Challenge

    01:28

  • How one St. Louis school is leading the charge in diversifying the education field

    02:58

  • Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as violence erupts in West Bank

    04:34

  • Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee

    03:34

  • Hochul and Zeldin face off in New York gubernatorial debate

    05:31

  • Alito says leaked abortion opinion made conservative justices 'targets'

    02:11

  • Bodycam video shows aftermath of deadly Oklahoma car crash

    01:50

  • LA city council members face protests at return to in-person meetings

    01:57

NBC News NOW

Buffalo Soldier statue's 1,000 mile journey to Florida

02:31

A memorial honoring one of the original Buffalo Soldier Regiments traveled 1,000 miles to its new home. NBC News’ Jay Gray reports from Florida to welcome the riders of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle club who escorted the statue across seven states. Oct. 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Basketball rising star Jeremiah Armstead brings boundless determination to Fisk University

    01:34

  • ADHD medication shortage impacting families across U.S.

    01:39

  • RSV infections overwhelm U.S. hospitals

    01:42

  • Family of St. Louis school shooter had police remove gun from home months before attack

    01:44

  • Wisconsin man who killed 6 people at Christmas parade found guilty on 76 charges

    01:38

  • Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies new abortion pressure allegation

    04:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All