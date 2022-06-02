Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment

Texas man 'mad at his girl' destroys ancient art worth $5.2 million01:41
Michael Avenatti sentenced for stealing from Stormy Daniels00:21
Escaped inmate allegedly murdered 5 before being killed by police02:03
Manhunt for escaped Texas inmate ends with his death after shootout01:02
Three killed, including gunman, in shooting outside Iowa church01:10
- Now Playing
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment03:48
- UP NEXT
Michael Avenatti sentenced to four years in prison for stealing from Stormy Daniels02:02
Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict02:47
Arrest made in 2019 murder of Pennsylvania trust fund heir01:34
No charges to be filed in deadly Wisconsin police shooting01:55
Chicago police officer wounded in traffic stop shooting01:11
Community shaken after 8-year-old boy on vacation killed in random shooting01:23
Woman shares husband's experience inside Tulsa medical building during active shooting02:15
How Depp-Heard verdict may influence future domestic abuse survivors coming forward02:53
Depp's lawyers say claims against actor were ‘defamatory and unsupported by any evidence’00:56
Amber Heard 'heartbroken' after jury sides with Johnny Depp in defamation case01:28
Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Depp-Heard trial04:20
Students and families shaken by shooting near New Orleans high school graduation02:05
Fifth grader accused of threatening shooting at Florida school01:15
Florida teen arrested after posting school threat01:09
Texas man 'mad at his girl' destroys ancient art worth $5.2 million01:41
Michael Avenatti sentenced for stealing from Stormy Daniels00:21
Escaped inmate allegedly murdered 5 before being killed by police02:03
Manhunt for escaped Texas inmate ends with his death after shootout01:02
Three killed, including gunman, in shooting outside Iowa church01:10
- Now Playing
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment03:48
Play All