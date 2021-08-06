IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Why business travel may never bounce back from Covid pandemic

04:13

Millions of Americans have been booking summer flights, providing a lifeline to the airline industry, but a new survey shows that business travel may not bounce back as companies say they plan to spend less on corporate travel. President of Travelers United, Charlie Leocha, joins News NOW to explain why companies are breaking away from business travel and how returning to the office could impact the travel industry.   Aug. 6, 2021

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All