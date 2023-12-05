Buyers battle high mortgage rates, expensive real estate in search for homes

Suspect charged with four killings in Los Angeles County03:09
- Now Playing
Buyers battle high mortgage rates, expensive real estate in search for homes04:06
- UP NEXT
At least 11 dead after volcano erupts in Indonesia01:38
Hallie Jackson NOW - December 4 | NBC News NOW01:28:46
George Santos joined Cameo. John Fetterman used it to troll Bob Menendez.03:59
Applesauce poisoning leads to calls for stronger food regulation03:55
What you need to know about respiratory illnesses this winter05:03
Jennifer Garner is helping Mississippi kids to become better readers04:58
How dog owners can protect pets from mysterious illness as cases rise02:11
Inmate accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin charged with attempted murder04:16
Family fights for carbon monoxide detectors in Airbnb listings after son’s death03:24
Life-changing treatment helps DC radio reporter regain his voice03:53
Hallie Jackson NOW - November 30 | NBC News NOW01:41:01
Dog pharma company clears FDA hurdle for lifespan extending drug03:51
'Go f--- yourself': Elon Musk responds to advertisers boycotting his social platform03:11
'Safe in Egypt': Biden remarks on American hostage02:30
Generation Alpha putting skincare at the top of holiday wish lists03:12
Rep. Santos calls Congress 'political theater' amid expulsion vote02:41
Families of missing 2014 Malaysia Airlines passengers suing for millions03:32
Blinken will travel to Israel, West Bank this week02:06
Suspect charged with four killings in Los Angeles County03:09
- Now Playing
Buyers battle high mortgage rates, expensive real estate in search for homes04:06
- UP NEXT
At least 11 dead after volcano erupts in Indonesia01:38
Hallie Jackson NOW - December 4 | NBC News NOW01:28:46
George Santos joined Cameo. John Fetterman used it to troll Bob Menendez.03:59
Applesauce poisoning leads to calls for stronger food regulation03:55
Play All