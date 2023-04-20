IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    BuzzFeed News is shutting down as company cuts 15% of staff

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    How to file a tax extension

    02:53

  • Thrifting tips: How to get the best deals, which products to avoid

    04:30

  • Costs of meat, poultry, fish, eggs fall for first time since 2020

    00:30

  • How to keep track of — and cancel — subscriptions and free trials

    03:02

  • Last-minute tax tips for procrastinators: Deadlines, credits, more

    04:18

  • Smart ways to use your tax refund

    04:23

  • Why Mondays are the best day of the week to go car shopping

    05:24

  • Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more

    05:18

  • Tipping etiquette 101: Who to tip, how much, and when to skip

    05:07

  • Bankman-Fried allegedly bribed Chinese official with $40 million

    02:24

  • How to cut down on the cost of prescription drugs

    03:43

  • How to save for college and bring down the hefty costs

    04:57

  • First Citizens Bank to buy Silicon Valley Bank deposits and loans

    00:33

  • FTC wants to make it easier to cancel subscriptions, free trials

    03:40

  • Fed raises interest rates again: What it means for you

    02:16

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25%

    01:22

  • Latest spring travel deals and saving tips | Consumer Confidential

    24:27

  • Fed weighs next interest rate move amid recent bank collapses

    02:21

  • Amazon CEO says company will cut 9,000 jobs

    00:42

NBC News NOW

BuzzFeed News is shutting down as company cuts 15% of staff

04:14

BuzzFeed News will shut down as the company’s CEO told staff in an email that he over-invested in their news department. CNBC’s Alex Sherman looks further into the announcement and the economics behind the decision. April 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    BuzzFeed News is shutting down as company cuts 15% of staff

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    How to file a tax extension

    02:53

  • Thrifting tips: How to get the best deals, which products to avoid

    04:30

  • Costs of meat, poultry, fish, eggs fall for first time since 2020

    00:30

  • How to keep track of — and cancel — subscriptions and free trials

    03:02

  • Last-minute tax tips for procrastinators: Deadlines, credits, more

    04:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All