    CA attorney general investigates ExxonMobil for role in plastic pollution 

CA attorney general investigates ExxonMobil for role in plastic pollution 

California's state attorney general announced an investigation into whether ExxonMobil has been misleading the public over its role in recycling. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports on how many of these companies are heavily invested in the production of plastics globally. May 9, 2022

    CA attorney general investigates ExxonMobil for role in plastic pollution 

