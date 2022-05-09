CA attorney general investigates ExxonMobil for role in plastic pollution 

- Now Playing
CA attorney general investigates ExxonMobil for role in plastic pollution04:14
- UP NEXT
Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 1)02:24
Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 2)02:42
Climber scales Mount Everest for 26th time, breaking his own world record00:38
Glass Half Full recycles bottles into a force for good in New Orleans01:35
Massive landfill fire sparks during Indian heat wave, impacting air quality02:58
Interest grows for self-sustaining 'Earthship' homes made from recycled trash02:59
Cities look to beets to cut back on road salt use to protect environment03:31
Ford begins electric F-150 production, delivery expected to start next week06:54
How the government's forest-clearing plan aims to fight wildfires before they start02:59
'Climate Anxiety' becoming the next mental health crisis in America's youth05:24
New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete03:54
Justice Department probes environmental racism of wastewater crisis in rural Alabama04:48
Solar farms coming to federal land east of Los Angeles, can power 132K homes04:08
How to know if products you buy are actually ‘green’05:22
Rockefeller Center’s flag art sends message to protect environment02:41
Australia's beloved Koalas placed on endangered list03:20
Historic California gold mine looks to reopen as gold prices remain high04:47
How the pandemic highlights the connection between health and environment11:35
Singer Carole King testifies at House hearing on preventing wildfires04:34
- Now Playing
CA attorney general investigates ExxonMobil for role in plastic pollution04:14
- UP NEXT
Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 1)02:24
Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 2)02:42
Climber scales Mount Everest for 26th time, breaking his own world record00:38
Glass Half Full recycles bottles into a force for good in New Orleans01:35
Massive landfill fire sparks during Indian heat wave, impacting air quality02:58
Play All