    Cable company ordered to pay billions in damages to family of Texas woman killed by employee

Cable company Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum, has been ordered to pay $7 billion to the family of an 83-year-old woman killed by an off-duty technician. Roy Holden Jr. was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty in 2021.July 29, 2022

