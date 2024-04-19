IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Caitlin Clark's popularity intensifies after WNBA draft
April 19, 202402:25
Caitlin Clark has amassed a large fan base after breaking several NCAA records and becoming this year's WNBA first draft pick. Clark, who will be playing for the Indiana Fever, has increased the demand for ticket prices during her season with some reselling at $3,000. April 19, 2024

