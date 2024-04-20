IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
California bill calls for 'year of the grizzly bear'
April 20, 202401:04
  • Now Playing

    California bill calls for 'year of the grizzly bear'

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    Man allegedly shoots Uber driver after thinking she was tied to phone scam

    02:39

  • New protests at Columbia University after arrest of more than 100

    01:39

  • Jurors and alternates seated in Trump trial as man sets himself on fire outside courthouse

    02:53

  • FAA announces new rest rules for air traffic controllers

    01:41

  • 25 years later, a survivor reflects on Columbine school shooting

    02:21

  • Unlikely alliance clears way for House vote on Israel and Ukraine aid

    01:25

  • 'We want to celebrate life': A Columbine survivor looks back on years of healing

    05:46

  • Apparent conspiracy theorist sets himself on fire outside of Trump trial

    02:01

  • Jury seated in Trump hush money trial

    06:35

  • Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial, witness says

    02:45

  • New series ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ tells the story of Holocaust survivors finding love

    05:22

  • California police officers charged in connection to 2021 death

    02:23

  • NYPD arrests 108 pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University

    05:15

  • Neighbors heartbroken as more body parts belonging to Sade Robinson found

    01:41

  • Man accused of murdering four Idaho students releases updated alibi

    03:06

  • Caitlin Clark's popularity intensifies after WNBA draft

    02:25

  • Robotics company releases new 'Atlas' robot for commercial use

    03:19

  • Taco Bell worker saves baby struggling to breathe

    02:17

  • Close call for two planes at Reagan National Airport

    01:29

NBC News NOW

California bill calls for 'year of the grizzly bear'

01:04

A new California bill is pushing to make 2024 the year of the California grizzly bear to honor the state's official animal. This bill comes as more residents have been capturing videos of their bear sightings. April 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    California bill calls for 'year of the grizzly bear'

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    Man allegedly shoots Uber driver after thinking she was tied to phone scam

    02:39

  • New protests at Columbia University after arrest of more than 100

    01:39

  • Jurors and alternates seated in Trump trial as man sets himself on fire outside courthouse

    02:53

  • FAA announces new rest rules for air traffic controllers

    01:41

  • 25 years later, a survivor reflects on Columbine school shooting

    02:21
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All