California braces for new storms as death toll rises

Multiple tornadoes rip through Southern U.S.02:16
- Now Playing
California braces for new storms as death toll rises02:50
- UP NEXT
Tornadoes in Southeast cause widespread destruction01:39
'Extremely dangerous' tornado moves through the south damaging homes, knocking out power04:12
Severe weather strikes Southeast as California braces for more03:28
Deadly California storm costs hundreds of millions in damage01:57
Search underway for 5-year-old swept away in California flood02:12
Sacramento first responders recount California flood rescues05:05
At least 17 dead in California from monster storms03:38
Search for missing underway in California as more flooding, damaging winds expected02:55
Millions in California under weather alert as ‘much more rain coming,’ officials say04:41
Californians along Russian River brace for more floods01:12
32 million in California under flood alerts amid winter storm02:50
Millions brace for more severe storms in California02:27
Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano erupts, prompting red alert00:40
California toddler killed after tree crashes down on home01:54
Northern California slammed by bomb cyclone01:22
33 million in California under flood watch amid winter storm02:13
Europe faces warmest winter temperatures on record02:26
Extreme weather in California could lead to mudslides01:17
Multiple tornadoes rip through Southern U.S.02:16
- Now Playing
California braces for new storms as death toll rises02:50
- UP NEXT
Tornadoes in Southeast cause widespread destruction01:39
'Extremely dangerous' tornado moves through the south damaging homes, knocking out power04:12
Severe weather strikes Southeast as California braces for more03:28
Deadly California storm costs hundreds of millions in damage01:57
Play All