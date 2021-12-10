California business provides supplies to backlogged cargo ships
04:27
As cargo ships continue to experience a backlog, NBC News' Ahiza Garcia-Hodges reports from San Pedro Ship Supply, a California business that is trying to help the ships while they're stuck at sea.Dec. 10, 2021
