IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    California cannabis businesses fear state's legal industry could collapse

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Chattanooga entrepreneur skates her way to success by bringing back disco

    03:04

  • Mayor Adams joins family and officers at funeral of NYC policeman shot on duty

    03:05

  • Brooklyn charter school teachers call for better Covid protocols and remote learning options

    04:22

  • Republicans zero in on receptacles used for ballots ahead of midterm elections

    02:19

  • Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure speech in city

    02:40

  • White House prioritizing ‘socially vulnerable’ communities for masks and Covid tests

    04:27

  • ‘Good to Know’ headlines: Nissan recalls some Rogue SUVs and Apple issues safety advice for AirTags

    02:12

  • Explainer: How British lawmakers can oust a prime minister

    02:48

  • Antisemitism on the rise in the U.S.

    08:44

  • A look into music streaming platforms as Neil Young pulls music from Spotify

    05:07

  • Michael Avenatti cross-examines former client Stormy Daniels

    02:24

  • More than 30 million Americans are under winter storm watches

    02:06

  • Coast Guard calls off search for survivors of capsized boat off the coast of Florida

    02:28

  • Woman found and returned lost letter written by a Holocaust survivor in 1945

    02:11

  • No arrests in the shooting of a Black man, his family now demands answers 

    03:16

  • Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?: A look at Biden's likely Supreme Court short-lister

    02:26

  • Texas scientists develop a patent-free Covid vaccine

    06:01

  • Resident of Louisiana's ‘Cancer Alley’ describes community’s struggles, new anti-pollution commitments

    04:54

  • EPA administrator gives update on commitment to curbing pollution in communities of color

    06:15

NBC News NOW

California cannabis businesses fear state's legal industry could collapse

03:29

Cannabis companies across California say they are struggling to survive due to high taxes and illegal competition. NBC News' Gadi Schwartz explains what's killing their buzz.Jan. 28, 2022

Craft cannabis industry in California is 'on the brink of collapse,' advocates say

  • Now Playing

    California cannabis businesses fear state's legal industry could collapse

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Chattanooga entrepreneur skates her way to success by bringing back disco

    03:04

  • Mayor Adams joins family and officers at funeral of NYC policeman shot on duty

    03:05

  • Brooklyn charter school teachers call for better Covid protocols and remote learning options

    04:22

  • Republicans zero in on receptacles used for ballots ahead of midterm elections

    02:19

  • Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure speech in city

    02:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All