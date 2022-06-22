IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

California civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teenager in 1975

02:51

A California civil jury has found that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a teen at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 and has been ordered to pay the woman $500 thousand in damaged. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos breaks down the jury’s main findings and whether Cosby could appeal the decision. June 22, 2022

