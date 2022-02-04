California couple rescued after being trapped inside cabin for nearly 2 months

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. accuses Russia of disinformation campaign as pretext for invasion of Ukraine06:09
U.S. Figure Skating Director of Diversity speaks on inclusion in the sport12:03
Pfizer-BioNTech co-founders give exclusive look into creation of Covid-19 vaccine05:18
U.S. Olympian to become new dad while competing in Winter Games01:44
Sarah Palin’s defamation trial against New York Times begins02:59
New bodycam video shows investigation of missing Colorado mother02:15
Activists: ‘livid’ ex-officer who killed Laquan McDonald released early01:08
Manchin: 'Build Back Better' is dead, certain provisions could live on04:28
U.S. hospitals recruit nurses from foreign countries to fill staff shortages04:16
Parents of Michigan school shooter seen blowing kisses in court00:27
One dead, four wounded in shooting on California Greyhound bus00:18
Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment02:02
How the Covid pandemic has affected national suicide rates and mental health10:48
How Cuba is faring with U.S. embargo after 60 years03:29
How rising global temperatures could worsen winter snowstorms04:54
Children under five are the ‘last group missing’ on Covid vaccinations, says BioNTech founder04:15
Biden to tout gun crime strategy amid nationwide rise in crime rate02:47
Justice Department could pursue charges against states involved in fake electors scandal04:10
Chinese artist uses NFT’S for activism04:03
Tesla recall has self-driving features in the spotlight03:44
California couple rescued after being trapped inside cabin for nearly 2 months00:36
A couple in Northern California was rescued after being "snowed in" a cabin for nearly two months without being able to escape. Helicopter footage showed the snowy cabin in the woods.Feb. 4, 2022
