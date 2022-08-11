IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    California doctor arrested for allegedly poisoning husband with drain cleaner 

NBC News NOW

California doctor arrested for allegedly poisoning husband with drain cleaner 

A Southern California dermatologist was arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband using drain cleaner. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the husband put up a hidden home camera due to suspicions following a gastritis diagnosis. Aug. 11, 2022

