NBC News NOW

California eighth graders 3D print prosthetic hand for schoolmate

01:51

An eight-grade class at Almaden Country Day School in San Jose, California, was presented with an advanced opportunity to design and 3D print a prosthetic hand for a third grader, Trent DeSantis, who was born without a fully formed right hand. NBC News' Maya Eaglin reports.June 10, 2023

