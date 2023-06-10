California eighth graders 3D print prosthetic hand for schoolmate

Key suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty03:05
California eighth graders 3D print prosthetic hand for schoolmate01:51
Los Angeles apologizes for Zoot Suit Riots 80 years later02:27
64 million remain under air quality alerts from Canada’s wildfire smoke01:55
Woman accused of fatally shooting neighbor in Florida granted bond01:50
Photos show classified documents in ballrooms, bathrooms at Mar-a-Lago01:29
Jack Smith speaks on charges in Trump classified documents indictment02:31
Investigators reveal cause of Colorado's costliest wildfire01:20
‘No one is above the law’: Pence speaks out on Trump indictment03:20
Florida man nearly loses leg to flash-eating bacteria01:27
Dance instructor convicted of raping students sentenced to life in prison01:49
Racist California police text scandal results in dropped charges02:19
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for Alabama jailbreak01:21
10-year-old recounts surviving 24 hours alone in Washington wilderness02:22
Hazardous smoke cloud creeps farther down East Coast03:38
Watch: Smoke from Canadian wildfires seen from the International Space Station01:03
Body of missing Minnesota mother found, ex-boyfriend arrested03:00
Utah parents protest Bible removal from schools02:34
Philadelphia air quality poses threat to vulnerable communities03:17
Detroit toddler shot in face by 6-year-old brother00:59
