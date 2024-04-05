California faces evacuation warnings in Big Sur ahead of storm

- Now Playing
California faces evacuation warnings in Big Sur ahead of storm03:53
- UP NEXT
East Coast slammed with flooding rain, tropical storm-force winds03:57
Major storm pounds East Coast after bringing severe weather to the Midwest and South02:12
Tens of millions under severe weather threat02:10
Storm heads for East Coast after tornadoes, hail sweep Midwest03:27
Major storms expected in much of US threatening snow, floods03:20
Rain and snow pound the West Coast ahead of Easter holiday01:38
Powerful storm slams Midwest with heavy rain and snow01:23
Midwest pummeled with snow as blizzard warnings issued03:12
Video shows woman plucked from Los Angeles River during spring storm01:17
Spring snowfall blankets parts of the country02:02
Heavy snow set to blanket Midwest on first weekend of spring01:37
Severe weather pummels the East Coast on the first weekend of spring02:02
Spring storms to bring up to 6 inches of snow to some regions04:00
Millions in South face freeze alerts ahead of first full day of spring02:17
Volcanic eruption forces evacuations and threatens Iceland’s Blue Lagoon01:34
At least 3 deaths as tornadoes hit 9 states02:12
Crews start to assess damage from tornadoes in Indiana and Ohio03:21
Deadly storms tear across Midwest and southern Plains01:53
Search and rescue efforts underway after severe weather hits Indiana00:53
- Now Playing
California faces evacuation warnings in Big Sur ahead of storm03:53
- UP NEXT
East Coast slammed with flooding rain, tropical storm-force winds03:57
Major storm pounds East Coast after bringing severe weather to the Midwest and South02:12
Tens of millions under severe weather threat02:10
Storm heads for East Coast after tornadoes, hail sweep Midwest03:27
Major storms expected in much of US threatening snow, floods03:20
Play All