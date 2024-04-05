IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
California faces evacuation warnings in Big Sur ahead of storm
April 5, 202403:53
NBC News NOW

California faces evacuation warnings in Big Sur ahead of storm

03:53

Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, is facing evacuation warnings ahead of a storm that could bring saturation to the roads. The highway is prone to damages during severe weather and will be closed during the duration of the storm. April 5, 2024

