IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
California family calls for investigation into police after shooting
May 23, 202403:59
  • Now Playing

    California family calls for investigation into police after shooting

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Families of Uvalde victims announce $500 million lawsuit against police

    02:20

  • Veteran ocean explorer discovers WWII submarine in South China Sea

    10:13

  • Uvalde families sue officers involved in deadly school shooting

    01:05

  • Hostage families release new video of October Hamas attack in Israel

    01:56

  • Program cuts down on deaths of pregnant women who suffer severe bleeding

    03:41

  • Birth control is a new front in reproductive rights battle

    01:59

  • Mass shooting in Pennsylvania leaves two people dead, three injured

    01:24

  • Widespread destruction in parts of Iowa after wave of tornadoes

    02:13

  • Nikki Haley says she'll vote for Trump

    01:30

  • Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes responds to teammate Butker's controversial speech

    02:18

  • San Francisco home targeted with racist threats destroyed by fire

    02:10

  • Uvalde families announce lawsuit against Texas police and school officials

    03:11

  • Judge temporarily halts Graceland auction

    02:23

  • At least 2 dead, more wounded, after Pennsylvania workplace shooting

    02:52

  • Drone video shows the extensive damage following the fatal Iowa tornado

    00:50

  • Disease experts predict a small rise in Covid-19 cases this summer

    03:09

  • Deadly tornadoes cause widespread damage in Iowa

    02:41

  • Deadly severe weather strikes the Midwest and there is more to come

    02:01

NBC News NOW

California family calls for investigation into police after shooting

03:59

A family in Los Angeles, California is calling for an independent investigation after police shot and killed a man that, the family says, was suffering a mental health episode. LAPD released body camera video showing the moments before the shooting. The family, who called mental health professionals, says that their son was not violent. May 23, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    California family calls for investigation into police after shooting

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Families of Uvalde victims announce $500 million lawsuit against police

    02:20

  • Veteran ocean explorer discovers WWII submarine in South China Sea

    10:13

  • Uvalde families sue officers involved in deadly school shooting

    01:05

  • Hostage families release new video of October Hamas attack in Israel

    01:56

  • Program cuts down on deaths of pregnant women who suffer severe bleeding

    03:41
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All