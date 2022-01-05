California judge tosses lawsuit against Nirvana over 'Nevermind' album cover
A California judge dismissed a lawsuit against the rock band Nirvana over their “Nevermind” album cover showing a baby swimming naked in a pool. The baby in the photograph is now 30-years-old and filed the lawsuit alleging child pornography. Jan. 5, 2022
