IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    California lawmaker wants to ban foods containing harmful chemicals

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    What a pediatrician, hairdresser and housecleaner want you to know

    06:55

  • Federal government announces organ transplant system overhaul plans

    01:55

  • How to protect yourself -- and your pets -- during tick season

    03:59

  • Home remedy hacks for headaches, hiccups, dry skin and more

    03:54

  • Rare syndrome shown to link tick bites and red meat intolerance

    02:59

  • How to make space for a moment of Zen in your day

    04:41

  • How to heal your body by nourishing with healthy foods

    05:52

  • Therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab on the key to a better future

    06:17

  • Jenna Bush Hager talks wellness journey, ectopic pregnancy

    03:43

  • How does Ozempic work, and what are the side effects?

    03:33

  • CDC warns of drug-resistant fungus spreading at alarming rate

    02:17

  • CDC warns of spike in U.S. cases of deadly fungal infection

    02:42

  • Get a full-body workout with items you have around the house

    04:23

  • Woman shares inspiring fertility journey after cancer treatment

    04:01

  • Disturbing history of negative health outcomes for Black pregnant women, study reveals

    03:09

  • Ozempic shortage pushes some to use knockoff drugs

    03:55

  • The hidden world of boys with eating disorders

    08:49

  • What is the purpose of our dreams while we sleep? 

    04:39

  • What to eat and drink to help you sleep

    06:15

NBC News NOW

California lawmaker wants to ban foods containing harmful chemicals

04:03

A new proposal in California is taking aim at various chemicals in processed foods like candy, cereals, and bread that have been linked to a higher risk of serious health problems. The state lawmaker leading the charge hopes this move will force manufacturers to find other non-harmful ingredients for their products. NBC’s Dr. John Torres reports.March 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    California lawmaker wants to ban foods containing harmful chemicals

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    What a pediatrician, hairdresser and housecleaner want you to know

    06:55

  • Federal government announces organ transplant system overhaul plans

    01:55

  • How to protect yourself -- and your pets -- during tick season

    03:59

  • Home remedy hacks for headaches, hiccups, dry skin and more

    03:54

  • Rare syndrome shown to link tick bites and red meat intolerance

    02:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All