Watch: Stolen 60ft yacht smashing into other luxury boats
00:21
Video shows a 60ft stolen yacht running into other luxury boats and doing donuts in a marina in Newport Beach. The California man was arrested and taken into custody with bail set at $3 million. March 12, 2022
Now Playing
Watch: Stolen 60ft yacht smashing into other luxury boats
00:21
UP NEXT
Why doesn't Ukraine have nuclear weapons?
09:50
West Point cadets hospitalized after fentanyl overdose while on spring break
03:00
Ring camera captures robbers posing as candy vendors
02:15
Court temporarily halts Texas from investigating families of transgender youth