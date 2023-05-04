'Joking while I’m in pain’: California man at center of police texts scandal speaks out

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trent Allen, a man at the center of the Antioch police text messaging scandal, said officers kicked him while he was unconscious during an encounter. The police department recently came under fire after text messages revealed officers allegedly using racial epithets and discussing the use of “less lethal” weapons on people. NBC News' Niala Charles reports.May 4, 2023

