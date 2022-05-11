California nurses are increasingly quitting over burnout from Covid

- Now Playing
California nurses are increasingly quitting over burnout from Covid05:00
- UP NEXT
Covid cases rise nationwide as testing declines04:57
Beijing shuts down after Covid outbreak in Shanghai01:49
Craig Melvin gives update after he and whole family get COVID05:46
COVID-19 surge looms over busy summer travel season01:54
Savannah Guthrie shares update on COVID recovery01:48
Experts warn new COVID wave could infect 100 million Americans02:05
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tests positive for Covid01:28
Contagious COVID-19 subvariant stirs fears of new pandemic wave01:49
Rising Covid cases spark fears of another wave01:43
Dr. Ashish Jha on rising COVID-19 cases, masks, J&J vaccine04:52
How one million U.S. Covid deaths look like across the country02:57
New omicron subvariant fueling Covid surge across much of U.S.01:40
Millions still under strict Covid rules in China with little hope for return to normal03:34
U.S. surpasses one million deaths from Covid-19 since pandemic began04:43
US surpasses 1 million COVID deaths since start of pandemic02:32
Parents anxiously await FDA approval of Covid vaccines for kids under five03:15
1 million people in the U.S. have now died from Covid02:17
U.S. surpasses a 'soul-crushing milestone' – 1 million Covid deaths01:53
Secy. Blinken tests positive for Covid01:03
- Now Playing
California nurses are increasingly quitting over burnout from Covid05:00
- UP NEXT
Covid cases rise nationwide as testing declines04:57
Beijing shuts down after Covid outbreak in Shanghai01:49
Craig Melvin gives update after he and whole family get COVID05:46
COVID-19 surge looms over busy summer travel season01:54
Savannah Guthrie shares update on COVID recovery01:48
Play All