California police dog mauls driver after car reported as stolen

Police bodycam footage shows the moments a police dog was released and violently attacked 42-year-old Ali Badr during a traffic stop after the rental car Badr was in was reported as stolen. NBC News' Zinhle Essamuah reports.Jan. 6, 2022
